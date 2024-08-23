Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 23, 2024 Deals Aug 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99No Name in the Street by James BaldwinGet This Deal$2.99The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño, Natasha WimmerGet This Deal $3.99Witness: Stories by Jamel BrinkleyGet This Deal$1.99Recursion by Blake CrouchGet This Deal $2.99Nightbloom by Peace Adzo MedieGet This Deal$1.99The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver SacksGet This Deal $2.99The Stories You Tell by Kristen LepionkaGet This Deal$1.99A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude DeverauxGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Here Be Dragons by Sharon Kay PenmanGet This Deal$2.99The Book of (More) Delights by Ross GayGet This Deal $1.99Sleeping Giants by Rene DenfeldGet This Deal$1.99Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John CarreyrouGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Women Could Fly by Megan GiddingsGet This Deal$2.99The Woods All Black by Lee MandeloGet This Deal $1.99Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory MaguireGet This Deal$2.99The Atlas Complex by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall 8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones The Biggest Book Club Books To Look For This Fall The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads The 9 Best Books of the Summer, According to Bookshop.org