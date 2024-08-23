Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 23, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

No Name in the Street

$2.99

No Name in the Street by James Baldwin
The Savage Detectives

$2.99

The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño, Natasha Wimmer
Witness: Stories

$3.99

Witness: Stories by Jamel Brinkley
Recursion

$1.99

Recursion by Blake Crouch
Nightbloom

$2.99

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat

$1.99

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
The Stories You Tell

$2.99

The Stories You Tell by Kristen Lepionka
A Knight in Shining Armor

$1.99

A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude Deveraux
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Here Be Dragons

$1.99

Here Be Dragons by Sharon Kay Penman
The Book of (More) Delights

$2.99

The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay
Sleeping Giants

$1.99

Sleeping Giants by Rene Denfeld
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

$1.99

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou
Previous Daily Deals

The Women Could Fly

$1.99

The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
The Woods All Black

$2.99

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker

$1.99

Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory Maguire
The Atlas Complex

$2.99

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
