Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 23, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Nightfire

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Nightfire.

Today's Featured Deals

The Book of M
$1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd
Texts from Jane Eyre
$2.99 Texts from Jane Eyre by Mallory Ortberg
A Thousand Ships
$4.99 A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes
Blood Meridian: 20th Anniversary Edition
$1.99 Blood Meridian: 20th Anniversary Edition by Cormac McCarthy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Mycroft Holmes
$2.99 Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse
The Poppy War
$1.99 The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
Previous Daily Deals

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Anna K by Jenny Lee for $2.99

Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahavana Headley for $2.99

The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99

The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton for $2.99

The Diplomat's Daughter by Karin Tanabe for $1.99

Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99

A Dream So Dark by L.L. McKinney for $2.99

When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele for $2.99

I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest for $2.99

No One Can Pronounce My Name by Rakesh Satyal for $2.99

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger for $2.99

That Way Madness Lies by Dahlia Adler for $2.99

Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

If You Tell by Gregg Olsen for $4.99

Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $4.99

Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad for $4.99

The Next Wife by Kaira Rouda for $1.99

The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris for $4.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

The Unbroken by C. L. Clark for $4.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

