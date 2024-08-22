Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Women Could Fly

$1.99

The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
Get This Deal
The Book of (More) Delights

$2.99

The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
The Body: A Guide for Occupants

$2.99

The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
Bullet Train

$2.99

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa
Get This Deal
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

$1.99

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou
Get This Deal
Sleeping Giants

$1.99

Sleeping Giants by Rene Denfeld
Get This Deal
Here Be Dragons

$1.99

Here Be Dragons by Sharon Kay Penman
Get This Deal
Teen Killers at Large

$2.99

Teen Killers at Large by Lily Sparks
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker

$1.99

Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory Maguire
Get This Deal
Horses of Fire

$1.99

Horses of Fire by A. D. Rhine
Get This Deal
The Woods All Black

$2.99

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
The Astonishing Color of After

$1.99

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Pardon My Frenchie

$3.99

Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah Rochon
Get This Deal
The Atlas Complex

$2.99

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies

$1.99

Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies by Jackie Lau
Get This Deal
What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day

$1.99

What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day by Pearl Cleage
Get This Deal