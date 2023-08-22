Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 22, 2023 Deals Aug 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson Get This Deal $1.99 Making the Monster by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $1.99 Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez Get This Deal $2.99 Rook by William Ritter Get This Deal $2.99 This Savage Song by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond Get This Deal $1.99 Star Wars: Convergence by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $1.99 Vita Nostra by Marina & Sergey Dyachenko Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides Get This Deal $6.99 How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey Get This Deal $1.99 Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix Get This Deal $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Nordic Tales by Chronicle Books, Ulla Thynell Get This Deal You Might Also Like Pick Your Battles: 23 Must-Read Military Historical Fiction Novels Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based on Its 1-Star Reviews? 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Study Up on Campus Novels: A Back-to-School-Inspired Reading List for Grown-Ups Quiz: Can You Match the Horror Novel to Its Opening Lines?