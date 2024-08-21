Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 21, 2024 Deals Aug 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah RochonGet This Deal$2.99The Other Woman by Sandie JonesGet This Deal $1.99Horses of Fire by A. D. RhineGet This Deal$1.99The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR PanGet This Deal $1.99A Most Unusual Demise by Katherine BlackGet This Deal$2.99The Wolf by Lee CarewGet This Deal $1.99What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day by Pearl CleageGet This Deal$1.99Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory MaguireGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Atlas Complex by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$2.99The Woods All Black by Lee MandeloGet This Deal $1.99Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies by Jackie LauGet This Deal$1.99Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer HillierGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Master Butchers Singing Club by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$1.99Yolk by Mary HK ChoiGet This Deal $1.99Chouette by Claire OshetskyGet This Deal$4.99Hood Feminism by Mikki KendallGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years The Best New Book Releases Out August 21, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Catch Up on the Best 21st Century Novels in 10 Books Why Hasn’t Amazon Released a Color Kindle Yet?