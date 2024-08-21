Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 21, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Pardon My Frenchie

$3.99

Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah Rochon
Get This Deal
The Other Woman

$2.99

The Other Woman by Sandie Jones
Get This Deal
Horses of Fire

$1.99

Horses of Fire by A. D. Rhine
Get This Deal
The Astonishing Color of After

$1.99

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan
Get This Deal
A Most Unusual Demise

$1.99

A Most Unusual Demise by Katherine Black
Get This Deal
The Wolf

$2.99

The Wolf by Lee Carew
Get This Deal
What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day

$1.99

What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day by Pearl Cleage
Get This Deal
Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker

$1.99

Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory Maguire
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Atlas Complex

$2.99

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
The Woods All Black

$2.99

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies

$1.99

Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies by Jackie Lau
Get This Deal
Things We Do in the Dark

$1.99

Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Master Butchers Singing Club

$1.99

The Master Butchers Singing Club by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Yolk

$1.99

Yolk by Mary HK Choi
Get This Deal
Chouette

$1.99

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
Get This Deal
Hood Feminism

$4.99

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
Get This Deal