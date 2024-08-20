Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 20, 2024 Deals Aug 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99After the Rain by Nnedi Okorafor, David BrameGet This Deal$3.99Are You My Mother? by Alison BechdelGet This Deal $1.99Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley TucciGet This Deal$1.99The Soul of an Octopus by Sy MontgomeryGet This Deal $2.99The Atlas Complex by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$2.99The Woods All Black by Lee MandeloGet This Deal $1.99Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies by Jackie LauGet This Deal$1.99Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer HillierGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Master Butchers Singing Club by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$1.99Yolk by Mary HK ChoiGet This Deal $1.99Chouette by Claire OshetskyGet This Deal$4.99Hood Feminism by Mikki KendallGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99His Only Wife by Peace Adzo MedieGet This Deal$1.99The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Rashid KhalidiGet This Deal $2.99Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$2.99Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, illustrated by John JenningsGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Amazing Books That Take Place in Libraries The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Backpack Fantasy Recommendations for Heroes On the Go Catch Up on the Best 21st Century Novels in 10 Books