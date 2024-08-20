Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

After the Rain

$1.99

After the Rain by Nnedi Okorafor, David Brame
Are You My Mother?

$3.99

Are You My Mother? by Alison Bechdel
Taste: My Life Through Food

$1.99

Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
The Soul of an Octopus

$1.99

The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery
The Atlas Complex

$2.99

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
The Woods All Black

$2.99

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies

$1.99

Love, Lies, and Cherry Pies by Jackie Lau
Things We Do in the Dark

$1.99

Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Master Butchers Singing Club

$1.99

The Master Butchers Singing Club by Louise Erdrich
Yolk

$1.99

Yolk by Mary HK Choi
Chouette

$1.99

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
Hood Feminism

$4.99

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
Previous Daily Deals

His Only Wife

$2.99

His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
The Hundred Years' War on Palestine

$1.99

The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi
Everyone On This Train is a Suspect

$2.99

Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
Parable of the Sower

$2.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, illustrated by John Jennings
