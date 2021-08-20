Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 20, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert for $1
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99
The Guest List by Lucy Foley for $4.99
The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller for $4.99
The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99
The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton for $2.99
Divergent Series Ultimate Four-Book Collection by Veronica Roth for $4.99
I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara for $4.99
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari for $4.99
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert for $1.99
The Empire of Gold by S.A. Chakraborty for $2.99
The Diplomat's Daughter by Karin Tanabe for $1.99
Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99
All Adults Here by Emma Straub for $1.99
A Dream So Dark by L.L. McKinney for $2.99
Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $1.99
The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99
Originals by Adam Grant for $1.99
When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele for $2.99
I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest for $2.99
No One Can Pronounce My Name by Rakesh Satyal for $2.99
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger for $2.99
That Way Madness Lies by Dahlia Adler for $2.99
Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix for $2.99
My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix for $2.99
If You Tell by Gregg Olsen for $4.99
Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $4.99
Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad for $4.99
The Next Wife by Kaira Rouda for $4.99
The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris for $4.99
Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99
The Unbroken by C. L. Clark for $4.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99