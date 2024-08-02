Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2024 Deals Aug 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Murder on Demand by Al Roker and Matt CostelloGet This Deal$2.99The God of Endings by Jacqueline HollandGet This Deal $1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal$1.99The Plantagenets by Dan JonesGet This Deal $1.99Neon Gods by Katee RobertGet This Deal$2.99Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown, Danielle BrownGet This Deal $1.99You Will Know Me by Megan AbbottGet This Deal$1.99Among the Mermaids by Varla VenturaGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-ÍyímídéGet This Deal$1.99A World of Curiosities by Louise PennyGet This Deal $1.99The Witches of New York by Amy McKayGet This Deal$1.99Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez GillilandGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Earls Trip by Jenny HolidayGet This Deal$3.99My Brilliant Friend by Elena FerranteGet This Deal $0.99We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal$2.99Bookshops and Bonedust by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books of August Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault (Again) 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Book Releases of August 2024 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 A Romantic One Last Heist, New Mystery Adaptation to Stream, Halloween Cozy and More Mysteries! Judging Historical Fiction Books By Their Titles