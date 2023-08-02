Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2023 Deals Aug 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99 Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi Get This Deal $2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Get This Deal $5.99 How I'll Kill You by Ren DeStefano Get This Deal $2.99 Midnight's Furies: The Deadly Legacy of India's Partition by Nisid Hajari Get This Deal $3.99 Fight Night by Miriam Toews Get This Deal $1.99 Going Dark by Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $2.99 Mozart's Starling by Lyanda Lynn Haupt Get This Deal $6.99 A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny Get This Deal $1.99 Milk Fed by Melissa Broder Get This Deal $1.99 Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler's Berlin by Erik Larson Get This Deal $1.99 Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana Get This Deal $2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan Get This Deal $1.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series 8 Award-Winning Literary Fiction Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Comics and Graphic Novels of the Year, According to the Eisner Awards