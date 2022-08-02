Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

My Year Abroad
$1.99 My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee
Jade War
$2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021
$1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth
The Printed Letter Bookshop
$1.99 The Printed Letter Bookshop by Katherine Reay
Wayward Witch
$1.99 Wayward Witch by Zoraida Córdova
She Drives Me Crazy
$2.99 She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
Us Against You
$2.99 Us Against You by Fredrik Backman
The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

By The Book
$3.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory
Hood Feminism
$1.99 Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall 
Previous Daily Deals

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99

Mrs. Rochester's Ghost by Lindsay Marcott for $1.99

Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett for $2.99

The Invention of Everything Else by Samantha Hunt for $1.99

Sadie by Courtney Summers for $2.99

A Hero Born by Jin Yong & Anna Holmwood (translator) for $1.99

The Two-Family House by Lynda Cohen Loigman for $2.99

In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt for $3.99

Looking for Alaska by John Green for $2.99

The Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani for $2.99

Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras for $0.99

The Color Master by Aimee Bender for $4.99

A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel by Madeleine L'Engle & Hope Larson for $0.99

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa & Philip Gabriel (translator) for $1.99

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry for $1.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

The Dinosaur Artist Paige Williams for $2.99

The Secret Place by Tana French for $1.99

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $2.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

