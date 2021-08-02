Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
IN CASE YOU MISSED YESTERDAY'S MOST POPULAR DEALS
Previous Daily Deals
Me: Elton John Official Biography by Elton John for $3.99
Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney for $2.99
The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shfak for $1.99
The Project: A Novel by Courtney Summers for $2.99
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson for $2.99
Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad for $4.99
I Have Always Been Me: A Memoir by Precious Brady-Davis for $4.99
Have We Met?: A Novel by Camille Baker for $4.99
The Eye of the World (The Wheel of Time #1) by Robert Jordan for $4.99
The Next Wife by Kaira Rouda for $4.99
The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris for $4.99
The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma for $1.99
The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie for $1.99
Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99
The Unbroken by C. L. Clark for $4.99
Every Last Secret by A. R. Torre for $1.99
Not Your Sidekick by C. B. Lee for $1.99
The Hellion's Waltz by Olivia Waite for $3.99
Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade for $1.99
The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99
The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu for $1.99
Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman for $3.99
Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99