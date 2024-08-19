Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

$2.99

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django Wexler
Get This Deal
Hood Feminism

$4.99

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
Get This Deal
Attachments

$1.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell
Get This Deal
The Master Butchers Singing Club

$1.99

The Master Butchers Singing Club by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Chouette

$1.99

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
Get This Deal
The Wicked Girls

$1.99

The Wicked Girls by Alex Marwood
Get This Deal
Yolk

$1.99

Yolk by Mary HK Choi
Get This Deal
Wendy, Darling

$2.99

Wendy, Darling by A. C. Wise
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Parable of the Sower

$2.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, illustrated by John Jennings
Get This Deal
Shantaram

$2.99

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts
Get This Deal
The Hundred Years' War on Palestine

$1.99

The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi
Get This Deal
His Only Wife

$2.99

His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Accidentally Engaged

$2.99

Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem

$2.99

A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
Get This Deal
A Letter to the Luminous Deep

$4.99

A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Get This Deal
Everyone On This Train is a Suspect

$2.99

Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
Get This Deal