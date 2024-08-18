Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 18, 2024 Deals Aug 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Eternal Ones by Namina FornaGet This Deal$3.9910 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif ShafakGet This Deal $2.99His Only Wife by Peace Adzo MedieGet This Deal$2.99Shantaram by Gregory David RobertsGet This Deal $1.99The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Rashid KhalidiGet This Deal$2.99He Should Have Told the Bees by Amanda CoxGet This Deal $3.99The Best of Us by Joyce MaynardGet This Deal$2.99Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, illustrated by John JenningsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Accidentally Engaged by Farah HeronGet This Deal$1.99The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2018 by ed. N. K. Jemisin, John Joseph AdamsGet This Deal $2.99A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda CollinsGet This Deal$1.99The Book of Dust by Philip PullmanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $6.99Daughter of Mine by Megan MirandaGet This Deal$2.99The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyneGet This Deal $4.99A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie CathrallGet This Deal$2.99Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Catch Up on the Best 21st Century Novels in 10 Books 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books The Best US Cities for Book Lovers The Best New Book Releases Out August 13, 2024 Dark Vampire Fantasy, Scads of SFF Stories, and More Great Recommendations