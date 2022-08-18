Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
His Only Wife
$1.99 His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal
Daughters of Sparta
$1.99 Daughters of Sparta by Claire Heywood
Get This Deal
Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency
$3.99 Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch
Get This Deal
Portrait of a Thief
$6.99 Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li
Get This Deal
Things in Jars
$1.99 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal
The Liar's Girl
$0.99 The Liar's Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal
Defy the Night
$2.99 Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Jade Fire Gold
$1.99 Jade Fire Gold by June CL Tan
Get This Deal
The Ex Talk
$1.99 The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Get This Deal
Welcome to The Goddamn Ice Cube
$1.99 Welcome to The Goddamn Ice Cube by Blair Braverman
Get This Deal
The Satanic Verses
$4.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Siren of Sussex
$1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews
Get This Deal
The Wilds
$1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott
Get This Deal
The Luminous Dead
$1.99 The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling
Get This Deal
The Frangipani Tree Mystery
$.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy