Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 18, 2022 Deals Aug 18, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie Get This Deal $1.99 Daughters of Sparta by Claire Heywood Get This Deal $3.99 Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch Get This Deal $6.99 Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li Get This Deal $1.99 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd Get This Deal $0.99 The Liar's Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal $2.99 Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Jade Fire Gold by June CL Tan Get This Deal $1.99 The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $1.99 Welcome to The Goddamn Ice Cube by Blair Braverman Get This Deal $4.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott Get This Deal $1.99 The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal $.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult Florida School District Puts Warnings on 100 Books, including EVERYWHERE BABIES Quiz: Pick a Teen Movie, Get a YA Book Recommendation The Mental Health Benefits of Playing Dungeons and Dragons