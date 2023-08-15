Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 15, 2023 Deals Aug 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Think Again by Adam Grant Get This Deal $2.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson Get This Deal $1.99 Don't Panic by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Get This Deal $1.99 Circling Back to You by Julie Tieu Get This Deal $4.99 A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney Get This Deal $2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Gathering of Shadows by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Conjuring of Light by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Take the Lead by Alexis Daria Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $3.99 The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding Get This Deal $1.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, trans. by Ginny Tapley Takemori Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas From Space by Alex White Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $1.99 The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai Get This Deal $4.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal $3.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must-Read Books About Books The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time 10 Books You Didn't Know Were Getting Adapted 9 of the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA Fantasy The Best New Book Releases Out August 15, 2023