Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 14, 2024 Deals Aug 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Our Missing Hearts by Celest NgGet This Deal$1.99Song of the Six Realms by Judy I. LinGet This Deal $2.99How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive by Craig DiLouieGet This Deal$5.99How to Age Disgracefully by Claire PooleyGet This Deal $2.99The Plot by Jean Hanff KorelitzGet This Deal$2.99The Mountain in the Sea by Ray NaylorGet This Deal $2.99Must Love Books by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal$2.99Lotus by Lijia ZhangGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$1.99The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani ChokshiGet This Deal $2.99The Third Wife by Lisa JewellGet This Deal$2.99You Sexy Thing by Cat RamboGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Blood at the Root by LaDarrion WilliamsGet This Deal$1.99Behind You Is The Sea by Susan Muaddi DarrajGet This Deal $1.99An Inquiry into Love and Death by Simone St. JamesGet This Deal$1.99The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-GiwaGet This Deal You Might Also Like Tennessee Public School Closes Library in Response to Book Banning Law 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books The Best New Book Releases Out August 13, 2024 These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2024