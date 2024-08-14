Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 14, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Our Missing Hearts

$2.99

Our Missing Hearts by Celest Ng
Get This Deal
Song of the Six Realms

$1.99

Song of the Six Realms by Judy I. Lin
Get This Deal
How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive

$2.99

How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive by Craig DiLouie
Get This Deal
How to Age Disgracefully

$5.99

How to Age Disgracefully by Claire Pooley
Get This Deal
The Plot

$2.99

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Get This Deal
The Mountain in the Sea

$2.99

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Naylor
Get This Deal
Must Love Books

$2.99

Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
Get This Deal
Lotus

$2.99

Lotus by Lijia Zhang
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Everyone On This Train is a Suspect

$2.99

Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
Get This Deal
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride

$1.99

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
The Third Wife

$2.99

The Third Wife by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
You Sexy Thing

$2.99

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Blood at the Root

$1.99

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Get This Deal
Behind You Is The Sea

$1.99

Behind You Is The Sea by Susan Muaddi Darraj
Get This Deal
An Inquiry into Love and Death

$1.99

An Inquiry into Love and Death by Simone St. James
Get This Deal
The Splinter in the Sky

$1.99

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Get This Deal