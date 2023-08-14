Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 14, 2023 Deals Aug 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 The Housekeeper and the Professor by Yoko Ogawa, trans. by Stephen Snyder Get This Deal $4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas From Space by Alex White Get This Deal $1.99 Dark Horses by Susan Mihalic Get This Deal $1.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, trans. by Ginny Tapley Takemori Get This Deal $3.99 The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding Get This Deal $4.99 Hunted By The Sky by Tanaz Bhathena Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Art of Scandal by Regina Black Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Lives by Peter Swanson Get This Deal $2.99 This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 Meru by S. B. Divya Get This Deal $4.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron Get This Deal $2.99 White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin D'Angelo Get This Deal $4.99 The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time 20 Must-Read Books About Books 9 Books That Were Made to be Reread 12 Hot Picks By Popular Book Clubs For August 2023 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead Affordable Book Depository Alternatives