Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 14, 2022 Deals Aug 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All Ways Black and Penguin Random HouseToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Frog Music by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang Get This Deal $4.99 Emergent Strategy by adrienne maree brown Get This Deal $1.99 To Marry an English Lord by Gail MacColl and Carol McD. Wallace Get This Deal $2.99 Case Histories by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $2.99 How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Revenger by Alastair Reynolds Get This Deal $1.99 Girl Last Seen by Nina Laurin Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Lights of Prague by Nicole Jarvis Get This Deal $1.99 Home: Habitat, Range, Niche, Territory by Martha Wells Get This Deal $4.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward Get This Deal $2.99 Find Your Artistic Voice by Lisa Congdon Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Bellman & Black by Diane Setterfield Get This Deal $0.99 That Time I Got Drunk And Saved A Demon by Kimberly Lemming Get This Deal $1.99 Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau Get This Deal $0.99 Murder in the Bookshop by Carolyn Wells Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Barnes & Noble Huge 50% Off Sale Standalone Fantasy Books for Newbies to the Genre 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The 20 Best & Worst Stephen King Book Endings Quiz: Which Goosebumps Cover Are You?