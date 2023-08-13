Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 13, 2023 Deals Aug 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Davenports by Krystal Marquis Get This Deal $2.99 The Art of Scandal by Regina Black Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche Get This Deal $3.99 We Were Once a Family by Roxanna Asgarian Get This Deal $2.50 Meru by S.B. Divya Get This Deal $3.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland Get This Deal $2.99 This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Lives by Peter Swanson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Pińata by Leopoldo Gout Get This Deal $1.99 Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee Get This Deal $3.99 Momfluenced by Sara Petersen Get This Deal $4.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song Get This Deal $2.99 A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin D'Angelo Get This Deal $4.99 The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead 12 Hot Picks By Popular Book Clubs For August 2023 What are Forgotbusters? The Blockbuster Books that Time Forgot 9 Books That Were Made to be Reread The Barnes & Noble 50% Hardcover Sale is On Now!