Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Davenports
$2.99 The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Get This Deal
The Art of Scandal
$2.99 The Art of Scandal by Regina Black
Get This Deal
The Book Proposal
$2.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche
Get This Deal
We Were Once a Family
$3.99 We Were Once a Family by Roxanna Asgarian
Get This Deal
Meru
$2.50 Meru by S.B. Divya
Get This Deal
The God of Endings
$3.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Get This Deal
This is Going to Hurt
$2.99 This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay
Get This Deal
Nine Lives
$2.99 Nine Lives by Peter Swanson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Pińata
$2.99 Pińata by Leopoldo Gout
Get This Deal
Fake Dates and Mooncakes
$1.99 Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee
Get This Deal
Momfluenced
$3.99 Momfluenced by Sara Petersen
Get This Deal
Jana Goes Wild
$4.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Chlorine
$2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal
A House with Good Bones
$2.99 A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
$2.99 White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin D'Angelo
Get This Deal
The Hummingbird's Daughter
$4.99 The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea
Get This Deal