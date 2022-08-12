Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 12, 2022

REAL FRIENDSs by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham with First Second

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Real Friends by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham with First Second.

Today's Featured Deals

American Dreamer
$1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
The Last House on Needless Street
$4.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Home: Habitat, Range, Niche, Territory
$1.99 Home: Habitat, Range, Niche, Territory by Martha Wells
Jaws
$2.99 Jaws by Peter Benchley
That Time I Got Drunk And Saved A Demon
$0.99 That Time I Got Drunk And Saved A Demon by Kimberly Lemming
The Library of Legends
$1.99 The Library of Legends by Janie Chang
Summer Hours at the Robbers Library
$1.99 Summer Hours at the Robbers Library by Sue Halpern
The Body Scout
$1.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Bellman & Black
$1.99 Bellman & Black by Diane Setterfield
The Emperor of All Maladies
$2.99 The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Deathless Girls
$3.99 The Deathless Girls by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Daughter of the Deep
$3.99 Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan
Previous Daily Deals

Heroes
$3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry
The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
I Capture the Castle
$1.99 I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
The Bone Houses
$1.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones
