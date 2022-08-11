Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Speaking of Summer
$1.99 Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
Daughter of the Deep
$3.99 Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan
Crazy Rich Asians
$2.99 Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Bellman & Black
$1.99 Bellman & Black by Diane Setterfield
The Emperor of All Maladies
$2.99 The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Book Woman's Daughter
$5.24 The Book Woman's Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
The Deathless Girls
$3.99 The Deathless Girls by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
A God in Ruins
$2.99 A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Puzzler
$1.99 The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs
Murder in the Bookshop
$.99 Murder in the Bookshop by Carolyn Wells
I Capture the Castle
$1.99 I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
The Holiday Swap
$2.99 The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox 
Previous Daily Deals

Tigers, Not Daughters
$1.99 Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger 
A Universe of Wishes
$1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton
The Beauty of Your Face
$2.99 The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafah 
