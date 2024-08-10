Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 10, 2024 Deals Aug 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy RibayGet This Deal$3.99Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola BelloGet This Deal $1.99Spice Road by Maiya IbrahimGet This Deal$2.99The United States of Cryptids by J. W. OckerGet This Deal $2.99Paperbacks from Hell by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$2.99My First Five Husbands…And the Ones Who Got Away by Rue McClanahanGet This Deal $1.99Witches of Brooklyn: What the Hex?! by Sophie EscabasseGet This Deal$0.99The Remaking by Clay ChapmanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Between by Tananarive DueGet This Deal$2.99The Cactus by Sarah HaywoodGet This Deal $2.99Some Desperate Glory by Emily TeshGet This Deal$2.99Jade City by Fonda LeeGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Luck of the Titanic by Stacey LeeGet This Deal$2.99The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. RaoGet This Deal $1.99An Inquiry into Love and Death by Simone St. JamesGet This Deal$1.99Twice in a Lifetime by Melissa BaronGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 10 Books That Expand a Classic's Universe 10 of the Best Books on Writing and Publishing Short Historical Fiction Books To Read In a Weekend A Double Dose of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases Compelling Historical Fantasy YA