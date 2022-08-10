Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

The Puzzler
$1.99 The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs
Get This Deal
The Beauty of Your Face
$2.99 The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafah 
Get This Deal
Tigers, Not Daughters
$1.99 Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
Get This Deal
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger 
Get This Deal
The Holiday Swap
$2.99 The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox 
Get This Deal
Murder in the Bookshop
$.99 Murder in the Bookshop by Carolyn Wells
Get This Deal
Dominicana
$2.99 Dominicana by Angie Cruz
Get This Deal
In The Shadow of the Valley
$.99 In The Shadow of the Valley by Bobi Conn 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Guinevere Deception
$1.99 The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
A Universe of Wishes
$1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
Broad Strokes
$2.99 Broad Strokes by Bridget Quinn
Get This Deal
I Capture the Castle
$1.99 I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Where The Dead Sit Talking
$1.99 Where The Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson
Get This Deal
Donut Fall in Love
$1.99 Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
Get This Deal
She Who Became the Sun
$2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Get This Deal
Braving The Wilderness
$4.99 Braving The Wilderness by Brené Brown
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy