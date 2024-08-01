Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 1, 2024 Deals Aug 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Bright Red Fruit by Safia ElhilloGet This Deal$3.99My Brilliant Friend by Elena FerranteGet This Deal $1.99The Witches of New York by Amy McKayGet This Deal$1.99Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez GillilandGet This Deal $3.99Good Half Gone by Tarryn FisherGet This Deal$1.99Earls Trip by Jenny HolidayGet This Deal $1.99Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-ÍyímídéGet This Deal$1.99A World of Curiosities by Louise PennyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Death Valley by Melissa BroderGet This Deal$2.99Gideon the Ninth by Tamsin MuirGet This Deal $1.99The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Kishashi KashiwaiGet This Deal$1.99The Queen of the Night by Alexander CheeGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal$2.99Bookshops and Bonedust by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal $1.99Year of Wonders by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal$1.99Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline WoodsonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books of August Take Me to Your Reader: 10 Exciting New SFF Books Out August 2024 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 Hooray, It’s Time for New Books! The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Judging Historical Fiction Books By Their Titles