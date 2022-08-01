Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon.

Today's Featured Deals

These Impossible Things
$2.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany
Get This Deal
Hood Feminism
$1.99 Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall 
Get This Deal
A Song Below Water
$2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Get This Deal
By The Book
$3.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
Mrs. Rochester's Ghost
$1.99 Mrs. Rochester's Ghost by Lindsay Marcott
Get This Deal
Hollywood Park
$2.99 Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett
Get This Deal
The Invention of Everything Else
$1.99 The Invention of Everything Else by Samantha Hunt 
Get This Deal
Sadie
$2.99 Sadie by Courtney Summers
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Magic Steeped in Poison
$3.99 A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
Get This Deal
The Night Shift
$2.99 The Night Shift by Alex Finlay
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham for $3.99

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta for $2.99

A Hero Born by Jin Yong & Anna Holmwood (translator) for $1.99

The Two-Family House by Lynda Cohen Loigman for $2.99

The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale for $3.99

In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt for $3.99

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono & Emily Balistrieri (translator) for $1.99

Looking for Alaska by John Green for $2.99

The Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani for $2.99

Hemlock Grove by Brian McGreevy for $2.99

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko for $4.99

Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras for $0.99

The Color Master by Aimee Bender for $4.99

The Shadow Land by Elizabeth Kostova for $1.99

A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel by Madeleine L'Engle & Hope Larson for $0.99

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa & Philip Gabriel (translator) for $1.99

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry for $1.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy