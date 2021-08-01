Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks. Shop over 13 million New and Used Books and save big.
This edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks. Shop over 13 million New and Used Books and save big.

Today's Featured Deals

Pachinko
$3.99 Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Get This Deal
The Royal We
$2.99 The Royal We by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan
Get This Deal
Rosewater
$2.99 Rosewater by Tade Thompson
Get This Deal
Dare Me
$1.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal

IN CASE YOU MISSED YESTERDAY'S MOST POPULAR DEALS

The Lost Village
$2.99 The Lost Village by Camilla Sten
Get This Deal
Me: Elton John Official Biography
$3.99 Me: Elton John Official Biography by Elton John
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney for $2.99

The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shfak for $1.99

The Project: A Novel by Courtney Summers for $2.99

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson for $2.99

Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad for $4.99

I Have Always Been Me: A Memoir by Precious Brady-Davis for $4.99

No Man of Woman Born (Rewoven Tales) by Ana Mardoll for $4.99

Have We Met?: A Novel by Camille Baker for $4.99

Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong for $2.99

Lilith's Brood: The Complete Xenogenesis Trilogy by Octavia Butler for $2.99

The Eye of the World (The Wheel of Time #1) by Robert Jordan for $4.99

The Next Wife by Kaira Rouda for $2.49

The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris for $4.99

The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma for $1.99

Sky in the Deep by Adrienne Young for $2.99

Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99

The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

The Unbroken by C. L. Clark for $4.99

Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories edited by Stephanie Perkins by $2.99

The Kiss of Deception by Mary E. Pearson for $2.99

Every Last Secret by A. R. Torre for $1.99

Not Your Sidekick by C. B. Lee for $1.99

The Hellion's Waltz by Olivia Waite for $3.99

Wolf in White Van by John Darnielle for $3.99

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade for $1.99

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann for $2.99

Skyhunter by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu for $1.99

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz for $4.99

A Better Man by Louise Penny for $2.99

Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!