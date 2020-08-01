Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 1, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99
Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99
Dear America by Jose Antonio Vargas for $3.99
How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry for $1.99
Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina for $2.99
The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion for $2.99
The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin for $3.99
The Thirst by Jo Nesbo for $2.99
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini for $1.99
Unstoppable by Bill Nye for $2.99
Far from the Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99
Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitich Smith for $0.99
1776 by David McCullough for $3.99
A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa for $1.99
Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $1.99
How Dare the Sun Rise by Sandra Uwiringiyimana for $1.99
The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson for $1.99
Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99
The Distant Hours by Kate Morton for $2.99
Blue Monday by Nicci French for $1.99
Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith for $2.99
A Kind of Freedom by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton for $1.99
Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce for $2.99
Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo for $1.99
River of Teeth by Sarah Gailey for $3.99
Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99
The French Girl by Lexie Elliott for $1.99
Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $2.99
All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages by Saundra Mitchell for $3.99
X: A Novel by Kekla Magoon and Ilyasa Shabazz
Sick: A Memoir by Porochista Khakpour for $2.99
Crier's War by Nina Varela for $1.99
The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99
Younger by Pamela Redmond for $1.99
Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko for $2.99
Marina by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $2.99
The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan for $3.99
Care Work by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha for $1.99
Heavy by Kiese Laymon for $2.99
Monstress Vol. One by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda for $4.99
The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring for $2.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald for $1.99
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $3.99
Field of Blood by Denise Mina for $4.99
Court of Fives by Kate Elliott for $0.99
There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool for $2.99
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $1.99
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $3.99
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99