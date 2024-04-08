Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Get This Deal
The Forest of Stolen Girls
$2.99 The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
Get This Deal
Delilah Green Doesn't Care
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
Daisy Darker
$2.99 Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
Get This Deal
Ana María and The Fox
$1.99 Ana María and The Fox by Liana de la Rosa
Get This Deal
The Last Negroes at Harvard
$1.99 The Last Negroes at Harvard by Kent Garrett, Jeanne Ellsworth
Get This Deal
Dark and Shallow Lies
$1.99 Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain
Get This Deal
Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
$2.99 Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Strange
$1.99 The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud
Get This Deal
Rebecca, Not Becky
$2.99 Rebecca, Not Becky by Christine Platt and Catherine Wigginton Greene
Get This Deal
Is It Hot In Here?
$1.99 Is It Hot In Here? by Zach Zimmerman
Get This Deal
We Dream of Space
$1.99 We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Endpapers
$1.99 Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Get This Deal
The Traitors
$0.99 The Traitors by C.A Lynch
Get This Deal
Almond
$1.99 Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, trans. by Sandy Joosun Lee
Get This Deal
The Nature Fix
$2.99 The Nature Fix by Florence Williams
Get This Deal