Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 8, 2021

Pixel+Ink.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Pixel+Ink.

Today's Featured Deals

Into the Woods
$1.99Into the Woods by Tana French
Get This Deal
There There
$1.99There There by Tommy Orange
Get This Deal
Huntress
$1.99Huntress by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
Furia
$1.99Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

A Good Man Is Hard to Find and Other Stories
$2.99A Good Man Is Hard to Find and Other Stories by Flannery O'Connor
Get This Deal
The Trouble with Hating You
$2.99The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $2.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99

Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik for $2.99

Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99

How to Be a Victorian by Ruth Goodman for $2.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99

The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!