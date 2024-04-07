Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 7, 2024 Deals Apr 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99 Rebecca, Not Becky by Christine Platt and Catherine Wigginton Greene Get This Deal $2.99 Opinions by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $1.99 Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly Get This Deal $2.99 The Bonus Room by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $1.99 The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud Get This Deal $4.99 My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell Get This Deal $1.99 Is It Hot In Here? by Zach Zimmerman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Sabrina & Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara Get This Deal $1.99 The Remaking by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal $2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast Get This Deal $4.99 A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum Get This Deal $0.99 The Traitors by C.A Lynch Get This Deal $1.99 Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, trans. by Sandy Joosun Lee Get This Deal You Might Also Like Louisiana HB 777 Would Criminalize Librarians and Libraries Who Join the American Library Association The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 (So Far) The 2024 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Winner Has Been Announced The Best Book Club Books Out in April 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in April 2024 10 Of The Best New Children’s Books Out April 2024