Riot Headline House Hearing on Book Bans Set for This Week: Tune In Here
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Dreamscape

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Dreamscape.

Today's Featured Deals

Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life
$3.99 Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life by Sutton Foster
Get This Deal
The Cafe by the Sea
$1.99 The Cafe by the Sea by Jenny Colgan
Get This Deal
Jackaby
$1.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
Get This Deal
Son of the Storm
$1.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Get This Deal
The Japanese Lover
$1.99 The Japanese Lover by Isabel Allende
Get This Deal
The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni
$1.99 The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki Giovanni
Get This Deal
Aru Shah and the End of Time
$0.99 Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
Small World
$5.99 Small World by Jonathan Evison
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
Carrie
$1.99 Carrie by Stephen King
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $1.99

The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante for $3.99

Beartown by Fredrik Backman for $2.99

The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell'Antonia for $1.99

The Lost City of the Monkey God by Douglas Preston for $2.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey for $1.99

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore for $2.99

A Duke by Default: Reluctant Royals by Alyssa Cole for $1.99

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin for $1.99

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote for $1.99

Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo for $2.99

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan for $1.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $2.99

The Wrath & and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter for $1.99

Witches of East End by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99

The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99

The Good People by Hannah Kent for $2.99

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton $2.99

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs $2.99

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta $2.99

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo $4.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire $2.99

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $1.99