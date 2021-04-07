Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 7, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99
The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99
How to Be a Victorian by Ruth Goodman for $2.99
The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99
The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99
Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99
The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99