Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 7, 2021

Flatiron Books, publisher of Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

Today's Featured Deals

The Witching Hour
$2.99The Witching Hour by Anne Rice
Get This Deal
A Good Man Is Hard to Find and Other Stories
$2.99A Good Man Is Hard to Find and Other Stories by Flannery O'Connor
Get This Deal
Bitter Orange
$2.99Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller
Get This Deal
The Trouble with Hating You
$2.99The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Spinning Silver
$2.99Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99

How to Be a Victorian by Ruth Goodman for $2.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99

The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!