Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for April 6, 2023 Deals Apr 6, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

$1.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers

$2.99 A Restless Truth by Freya Marske

$1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes

$1.99 Calypso by David Sedaris

$1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher

$1.99 The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

$1.99 Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores by Jen Campbell

$1.99 Wahala by Nikki May

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

$1.99 The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike

$6.99 Babel: An Arcane History by R. F. Kuang

$1.99 A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay

$1.99 Cover Story by Susan Rigetti

Previous Daily Deals

$1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson

$0.99 The House Witch by Delemhach

$1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

$2.99 The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart