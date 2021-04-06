Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 6, 2021

Scout Press

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Scout Press.

Today's Featured Deals

Spinning Silver
$2.99Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
Into the Drowning Deep
$2.99Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant
Get This Deal
Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Get This Deal
Gods of Jade and Shadow
$4.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Ring Shout
$2.99Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
Outlawed
$4.99Outlawed by Anna North
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99

Dim Sum of All Fears by Vivien Chien for $1.99

How to Be a Victorian by Ruth Goodman for $2.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

Joy at Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein for $2.99

Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99

The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Daring to Drive by Manal al-Sharif for $1.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99

Roses and Rot by Kat Howard for $1.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!