Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Graveyard Apartment
$1.99 The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike
Get This Deal
Cover Story
$1.99 Cover Story by Susan Rigetti
Get This Deal
Mimi Lee Gets A Clue
$1.99 Mimi Lee Gets A Clue by Jennifer J. Chow
Get This Deal
Babel: An Arcane History
$6.99 Babel: An Arcane History by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
The Hunger Games
$1.99 The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Get This Deal
Chilean Poet
$4.99 Chilean Poet by Alejandro Zambra, trans. by Megan McDowell 
Get This Deal
A Head Full of Ghosts
$1.99 A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal
All The Feels
$1.99 All The Feels by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
Butter: A Rich History
$2.99 Butter: A Rich History by Elaine Khosrova
Get This Deal
Here Comes The Sun
$2.99 Here Comes The Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Paradox Hotel
$2.99 The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart
Get This Deal
Hana Khan Carries On
$1.99 Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
Get This Deal
The House Witch
$.99 The House Witch by Delemhach 
Get This Deal
We Are Not Like Them
$1.99 We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Hollow Kind
$3.99 The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson
Get This Deal
A Million to One
$2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Get This Deal
Every Heart a Doorway
$1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Get This Deal
The Scent Keeper
$2.99 The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
Get This Deal