Riot Headline House Hearing on Book Bans Set for This Week: Tune In Here
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
HarperCollins

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by HarperCollins.

Today's Featured Deals

The Astonishing Color of After
$1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan
Get This Deal
How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
Beartown
$2.99 Beartown by Fredrik Backman
Get This Deal
In Cold Blood
$1.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
Get This Deal
Confessions of a Bookseller
$2.99 Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell
Get This Deal
The Fire Next Time
$1.99 The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
Get This Deal
The Wives
$2.99 The Wives by Tarryn Fisher
Get This Deal
The Girl with the Louding Voice
$1.99 The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
My Monticello
$2.99 My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $2.99

The Wrath & and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter for $1.99

Witches of East End by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99

The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99

A Duke by Default: Reluctant Royals by Alyssa Cole for $1.99

The Good People by Hannah Kent for $2.99

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton $2.99

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs $2.99

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta $2.99

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo $4.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire $2.99

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $2.99

Transgender History (2nd ed) by Susan Stryker for $3.99

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $1.99

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson for $2.99

Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor for $2.99

One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson for $2.99