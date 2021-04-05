Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2021
The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99
The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99
Joy at Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein for $2.99
Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99
The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99
Daring to Drive by Manal al-Sharif for $1.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99
Roses and Rot by Kat Howard for $1.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99