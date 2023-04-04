Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

By The Book
$1.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
The Forest of Vanishing Stars
$1.99 The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel
Get This Deal
We Are Not Like Them
$1.99 We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Get This Deal
The Devil in the White City
$1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
Get This Deal
The Paradox Hotel
$2.99 The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart
Get This Deal
Hana Khan Carries On
$1.99 Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
Get This Deal
The House Witch
$.99 The House Witch by Delemhach 
Get This Deal
The Belles
$1.59 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Six Women of Salem
$3.99 Six Women of Salem by Marilynne K. Roach
Get This Deal
The Hollow Kind
$3.99 The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson
Get This Deal
A Million to One
$2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Get This Deal
Every Heart a Doorway
$1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Saint X
$3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin 
Get This Deal
Kaleidoscope
$1.99 Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong
Get This Deal
The Scent Keeper
$2.99 The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
Get This Deal
The Devil Takes You Home
$3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
Get This Deal