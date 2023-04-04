Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 4, 2023 Deals Apr 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel Get This Deal $1.99 We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza Get This Deal $1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson Get This Deal $2.99 The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart Get This Deal $1.99 Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin Get This Deal $.99 The House Witch by Delemhach Get This Deal $1.59 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 Six Women of Salem by Marilynne K. Roach Get This Deal $3.99 The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson Get This Deal $2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin Get This Deal $1.99 Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong Get This Deal $2.99 The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal You Might Also Like 11 Exciting New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases Out in April 2023 Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2023 April 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations 8 of the Best New Horror Books Coming Out April 2023