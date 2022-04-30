Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 30, 2022

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Today's Featured Deals

We Were Eight Years in Power
$2.99 We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Faceless Killers
$2.99 Faceless Killers by Henning Mankell
The Shining Girls
$3.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
Strange Practice
$4.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Half Gods
$2.99 Half Gods by Akil Kumarasamy
The Dating Plan
$1.99 The Dating Plan by Sara Desai
Why Cats are Assholes
$1.99 Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele
On the Come Up
$1.99 On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

How Do You Live?
$1.99 How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, trans. by Bruno Navasky
Tender Is The Flesh
$2.99 Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, trans. Sarah Moses
Previous Daily Deals

The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin for $4.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister for $2.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $4.99

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson for $4.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune for $4.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $4.99

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Sedaris for $3.99

Deacon King Kong by James McBride for $2.99

The Impossible Girl by Lydia Kang for $1.99

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett for $4.99

Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes for $1.99