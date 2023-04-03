Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 3, 2023 Deals Apr 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $2.99 Home Before Dark by Riley Sager Get This Deal $1.99 Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong Get This Deal $3.99 The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson Get This Deal $3.99 Six Women of Salem by Marilynne K. Roach Get This Deal $2.99 In A New York Minute by Kate Spencer Get This Deal $3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister Get This Deal $2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee Get This Deal $2.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes Get This Deal $4.99 The Outlaw's Claim by Brenda Jackson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $3.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $2.49 What Passes as Love by Trisha R. Thomas Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal You Might Also Like Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down 9 of the Very Best Alternate History Books 8 Brilliant Books by Indian Authors Set In India "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives The Best Science Fiction is Real: Realistic Sci-Fi to TBR