Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Every Heart a Doorway
$1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Get This Deal
A Million to One
$2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Get This Deal
Home Before Dark
$2.99 Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
Get This Deal
Kaleidoscope
$1.99 Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong
Get This Deal
The Hollow Kind
$3.99 The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson
Get This Deal
Six Women of Salem
$3.99 Six Women of Salem by Marilynne K. Roach
Get This Deal
In A New York Minute
$2.99 In A New York Minute by Kate Spencer
Get This Deal
Saint X
$3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Scent Keeper
$2.99 The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
Get This Deal
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
Get This Deal
The Shining Girls
$2.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
Get This Deal
The Outlaw's Claim
$4.99 The Outlaw's Claim by Brenda Jackson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Whispering Dead
$1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
Hokuloa Road
$3.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
What Passes as Love
$2.49 What Passes as Love by Trisha R. Thomas
Get This Deal
The Devil Takes You Home
$3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
Get This Deal