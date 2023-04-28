Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 28, 2023 Deals Apr 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Heartstopper by Alice Oseman Get This Deal $3.99 On Language by Noam Chomsky Get This Deal $2.99 How to Hack a Heartbreak by Kristin Rockaway Get This Deal $4.99 The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson Get This Deal $1.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $1.99 Look at Me by Jennifer Egan Get This Deal $2.99 Heart of the Dragon by Gena Showalter Get This Deal $1.99 Love is an Ex-Country by Randa Jarrar Get This Deal $3.99 A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon Get This Deal $1.99 All That Remains by Sue Black Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager Get This Deal $3.99 The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea Get This Deal $2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $1.99 A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal by Preslaysa Williams Get This Deal $3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal You Might Also Like Expand Your Bookshelf With These 8 Interstellar Books Like The Expanse Quiz: Can You Match the Sci-Fi Opening Line To Its Novel? When Children's Book Authors Don't Like Children's Books 25 of the Best Romance Books for Summer 2023 To Chill With and Read Under the Sun Affordable Book Depository Alternatives The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies