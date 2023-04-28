Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Heartstopper
$1.99 Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
On Language
$3.99 On Language by Noam Chomsky
How to Hack a Heartbreak
$2.99 How to Hack a Heartbreak by Kristin Rockaway
The Ugly Cry
$4.99 The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson
Parable of the Sower
$1.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Look at Me
$1.99 Look at Me by Jennifer Egan
Heart of the Dragon
$2.99 Heart of the Dragon by Gena Showalter
Love is an Ex-Country
$1.99 Love is an Ex-Country by Randa Jarrar
A Cowboy to Remember
$3.99 A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon
All That Remains
$1.99 All That Remains by Sue Black
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Guncle
$1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
The Last Time I Lied
$2.99 The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager
The House of Broken Angels
$3.99 The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
The Leavers
$2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Previous Daily Deals

The Light Pirate
$3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal
$1.99 A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal by Preslaysa Williams
The Skeleton Key
$3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
