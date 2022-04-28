Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Avon Books

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Avon Books.

Today's Featured Deals

Real Life
$1.99 Real Life by Brandon Taylor
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek
$4.99 The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
The Matzah Ball
$1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
Velvet Was the Night
$4.99 Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
She Memes Well
$1.99 She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson
Jackaby
$1.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
Still Midnight
$2.99 Still Midnight by Denise Mina
Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Talk Bookish To Me
$1.99 Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley
What Are You Going Through
$1.99 What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez
Previous Daily Deals

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune for $4.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $4.99

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Sedaris for $3.99

Deacon King Kong by James McBride for $2.99

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith for $2.99

The Impossible Girl by Lydia Kang for $1.99

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett for $4.99

Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes for $1.99

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell for $1.99

Memorial by Bryan Washington for $1.99

Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl for $1.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $2.99

Wahala by Nikki May for $4.99

Force of Nature by Jane Harper for $2.99

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel for $3.99

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen for $4.99

Man, Fuck This House by Brian Asman for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid by C. L. Polk for $1.99

Your Heart Is a Muscle the Size of a Fist by Sunil Yapa for $1.99