Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 28, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
ThriftBooks.
Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks.

Today's Featured Deals

The Story Sisters
$2.99The Story Sisters by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
The Age of Witches
$2.99The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan
Get This Deal
An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good
$1.99An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten
Get This Deal
The World According to Fannie Davis
$3.99The World According to Fannie Davis by Bridgett M. Davis
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Horrorstor
$2.99Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Daisy Jones & The Six
$2.99Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

Krakatoa by Simon Winchester for $1.99

The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo for $1.99

Down Among the Dead Men by Michelle Williams for $1.99

Girl in Disguise by Greer MacAllister for $2.50

Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay for $1.99

My Invented Country by Isabel Allende for $2.99

Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan for $1.99

The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller for $2.99

Passage West by Rishi Reddi for $1.99

Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida for $2.99

Pines by Blake Crouch for $1.99

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs for $2.99

The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams for $2.99

The Disappearing Spoon by Sam Kean for $3.99

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio for $2.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht for $2.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $3.99

Temper by Layne Fargo for $1.99

My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Joe Hill E-book Bundle by Joe Hill for $3.99

Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin for $1.99

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!