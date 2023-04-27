Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Secret, Book & Scone Society
$2.99 The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams
Get This Deal
Hope in the Dark
$2.99 Hope in the Dark by Rebecca Solnit
Get This Deal
His Only Wife
$2.99 His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal
The House of Broken Angels
$3.99 The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
Get This Deal
A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal
$1.99 A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal by Preslaysa Williams
Get This Deal
The Last Time I Lied
$2.99 The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager
Get This Deal
Patsy
$2.99 Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Get This Deal
The Guncle
$1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Death in Door County
$5.99 A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan
Get This Deal
The Light Pirate
$3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Get This Deal
The Leavers
$2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Get This Deal
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti 
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
Get This Deal
The Skeleton Key
$3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Get This Deal
The Left Hand of Darkness
$2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin
Get This Deal
The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Get This Deal