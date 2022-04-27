Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 27, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

I Might Regret This
$2.99 I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson
Of Women and Salt
$4.99 Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
The Impossible Girl
$1.99 The Impossible Girl by Lydia Kang
Talk Bookish To Me
$1.99 Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
$2.99 A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
What Are You Going Through
$1.99 What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez
Deacon King Kong
$2.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls
$3.99 Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Seders
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The House in the Cerulean Sea
$4.99 The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
While We Were Dating
$1.99 While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
Previous Daily Deals

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett for $4.99

Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes for $1.99

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell for $1.99

Memorial by Bryan Washington for $1.99

Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman for $1.99

Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl for $1.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $2.99

Wahala by Nikki May for $4.99

Force of Nature by Jane Harper for $2.99

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel for $3.99

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen for $4.99

Man, Fuck This House by Brian Asman for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid by C. L. Polk for $1.99

Your Heart Is a Muscle the Size of a Fist by Sunil Yapa for $1.99

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

Beijing Payback by Daniel Nieh for $1.99

Far From The Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99

The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec for $1.99

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall & Lisa Sterle for $1.99

Docile by K. M. Szpara for $2.99

Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99