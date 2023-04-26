Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 26, 2023 Deals Apr 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton Get This Deal $2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko Get This Deal $5.99 B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate Get This Deal $2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $5.99 A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan Get This Deal $3.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar Get This Deal $2.99 Too Hot to Handle by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi, translated by Elena Pala Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons Get This Deal $6.99 River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Get This Deal $2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal $2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark Get This Deal You Might Also Like Like That Bestselling Novel? Read This Nonfiction Book The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week