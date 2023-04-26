Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Light Pirate
$3.99 The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Get This Deal
The Leavers
$2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Get This Deal
B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found
$5.99 B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate
Get This Deal
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti 
Get This Deal
A Death in Door County
$5.99 A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan
Get This Deal
Honor
$3.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar
Get This Deal
Too Hot to Handle
$2.99 Too Hot to Handle by Tessa Bailey
Get This Deal
The Hummingbird
$2.99 The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi, translated by Elena Pala
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Fifth Heart
$1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons
Get This Deal
River Sing Me Home
$6.99 River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer
Get This Deal
Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
Get This Deal
Artemis
$4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Get This Deal
Woman, Eating
$2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
Get This Deal
The Left Hand of Darkness
$2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin
Get This Deal
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Get This Deal