Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Receive a FREE BOOK credit with a pre-order of Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Thriftbooks.

Today's Featured Deals

State of Wonder
$4.99 State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
Guards! Guards!
$1.99 Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett
The House in the Cerulean Sea
$4.99 The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Prime Deceptions
$1.99 Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes
While We Were Dating
$1.99 While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
The Henna Artist
$2.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
A Woman of No Importance
$1.99 A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell
Memorial
$1.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Neverwhere
$1.99 Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman
Neverworld Wake
$1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl
Previous Daily Deals

Wahala by Nikki May for $4.99

Force of Nature by Jane Harper for $2.99

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel for $3.99

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen for $4.99

Man, Fuck This House by Brian Asman for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid by C. L. Polk for $1.99

Your Heart Is a Muscle the Size of a Fist by Sunil Yapa for $1.99

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

Beijing Payback by Daniel Nieh for $1.99

Far From The Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99

The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec for $1.99

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall & Lisa Sterle for $1.99

Docile by K. M. Szpara for $2.99

Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi for $2.99

Miss Moriarty, I Presume? by Sherry Thomas for $6.99

All the Murmuring Bones by A. G. Slatter for $1.99

Finna by Nino Cipri for $2.99

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo for $2.99

Witch You Well by Colleen Cross for $1.99

My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier for $2.99

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica for $2.99