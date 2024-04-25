Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 25, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Sun and the Void
$2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Get This Deal
Ariadne
$2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
Get This Deal
Battle Royal
$1.99 Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Get This Deal
The Corpse Flower
$1.99 The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock
Get This Deal
The Ten Loves of Nishino
$2.99 The Ten Loves of Nishino by Gabriela Fomero Lacruz
Get This Deal
Faebound
$1.99 Faebound by Saara El-Arifi
Get This Deal
The Woods Are Always Watching
$1.99 The Woods Are Always Watching by Stephanie Perkins
Get This Deal
Ghost Radio
$1.99 Ghost Radio by Leopoldo Gout
Get This Deal
A Tempest at Sea
$1.99 A Tempest at Sea by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
End of Story
$6.99 End of Story by A.J. Fin
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Salt to the Sea
$1.99 Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
The Valley of Amazement
$1.99 The Valley of Amazement by Amy Tan
Get This Deal
Who Is Maud Dixon?
$3.99 Who Is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
Get This Deal
Apples Never Fall
$1.99 Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

We Could Be So Good
$1.99 We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian
Get This Deal
The Witch's Heart
$2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
Black Candle Women
$2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
Get This Deal
Maid
$1.99 Maid by Stephanie Land
Get This Deal