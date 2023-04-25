Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 25, 2023 Deals Apr 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $2.99 The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin Get This Deal $2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 A Few Right Thinking Men by Sulari Gentill Get This Deal $2.99 The Tiger and the Wolf by Adrian Tchaikovsky Get This Deal $2.99 Wake of Vultures by Lila Bowen Get This Deal $1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons Get This Deal $6.99 River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Get This Deal $2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal $1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $4.99 The Heroes of Olympus: Books I-III by Rick Riordan Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Must-Read Historical Horror Novels about Scares Dwelling in the Past The Most Memorable Libraries in Fiction