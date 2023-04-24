Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 24, 2023 Deals Apr 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Outlawed by Anna North Get This Deal $3.99 The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang Get This Deal $2.99 Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson Get This Deal $4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir Get This Deal $2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Get This Deal $2.99 Milk Blood Heat: Stories by Dantiel W. Moniz Get This Deal $2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition by Nick Jones, et al. Get This Deal $1.99 Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $1.99 Confessions in B-Flat by Donna Hill Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $1.99 The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer Get This Deal $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over 9 Dystopian Tales That Are Too Damn Real 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels 10 Satisfyingly Sinister Novels about Secret Societies Can You Guess The Horror Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews?